Search

17 Jan 2022

Omicron wave 'may have peaked' says immunology professor

Omicron wave 'may have peaked' says immunology professor

Reporter:

David Power

17 Jan 2022

The Omicron wave may have peaked in Ireland according to a professor of immunology at Maynooth University.

Speaking earlier on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Professor Paul Moynagh said testing recently has been "really saturated" and the positivity rate has been very high.

However, while indications are that the wave has peaked, he said it is "difficult to be completely sure".

He said the numbers of positive cases over the last few days show that it "certainly seems they've peaked" and are decreasing now.

"If you look at these waves they tend to be symmetrical, we don't really know why," he said.

"So with Omicron, the incline was very, very steep, so we probably expect decline to be something similar and reflect that steep incline," he said.

Prof Moynagh also said symptoms from Omicron appear to be milder than previous variants. 

"Some of the good things are that it's a milder variant, relative to some of the other variants, and also the fact that it's not translating to anything resembling the rate of hospitalisations and ICU (numbers) from previous waves."

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 10,753 PCR-positive Covid-19 cases. A further 4,208 positive antigen tests were also logged through the HSE portal.

There were 1,006 Covid-19 cases in hospital today. Latest figures for those requiring ICU treatment on Sunday morning showed that there were 88 Covid-19 patients. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media