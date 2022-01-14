Review reveals 58% of hospitalised patients with Covid have no symptoms

A review of Irish hospitals has revealed most patients in hospital with Covid-19 have no symptoms.

The Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland (IDSI) conducted the review on January 11 2022, which involved collecting data from nine Irish hospitals, including information from multiple specialists caring for patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

Data for 453 admitted patients was available and subsequently collected, representing 45% of all hospitalised patients with Covid in Ireland as of January 11.

According to the review, 58% of admitted patients with Covid had no symptoms of the virus at presentation.

The majority of infected patients - 71% - were not on oxygen therapy, representing a significantly less severe form of disease than seen during previous waves.

However, the review notes a "significant over-representation" of unvaccinated people being treated for severe Covid-19.

Just 8% of 322 admitted patients not requiring oxygen were unvaccinated, while vaccinated people made up the other 92%.

Thirty two percent of 130 admitted patients who did require oxygen therapy were unvaccinated.

HSE head, Paul Reid, this week said approximately 30% of admitted patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised for a reason other than Covid-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus in hospital.

The IDSI review concludes that although case numbers across Ireland are still high, as are the number of admitted patients, the severity of disease is "relatively low".

One thousand and twenty three people are in hospital with Covid-19 this morning (January 14).