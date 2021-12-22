Search

22 Dec 2021

REVEALED: Find out the nation's favourite Christmas sweets!

REVEALED: Find out the nation's favourite Christmas sweets!

REVEALED: Find out the nation's favourite Christmas sweets!

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Forty three percent of people have admitted to eating sweets or desserts for breakfast during Christmas week. 

That's according to a survey by Aldi, which found 68% of participants eat more sweets than usual in the lead-up to the holiday. 

It was conducted to determine the nation's favourite tin of sweets, with Celebrations coming out on top. 

Celebrations was marked as the favourite sweets tin in five counties including Dublin, Limerick, Cavan, Laois and Down (tied with Cadbury's Selection Box). 

Heroes came in second place, followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury's Selection Box, while Roses finished up in last place. 

Quality Street was favoured in Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny and Kildare, with Fermanagh, Armagh, Antrim and Monaghan picking Roses. 

The results also revealed the overall favourite sweet of Irish people, with Maltesers Celebrations being chosen for the first place slot. 

Quality Street's Strawberry Delight came in second, with their Green Triangle placing third. 

Celebrations' Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot, with Heroes' Dairy Milk coming fifth. 

Of note, the Aldi survey also found 18% of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media