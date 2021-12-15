Search

15 Dec 2021

Irish residential property prices rise by 13.5% in 12 months until October 2021 - CSO

Prices of Irish homes rose by almost 14% in the twelve months up to October 2021.

That's according to data from the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) recently published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

The latest statistics show the RPPI increased by 13.5% during the year, with prices in Dublin rising by 12.3% and prices outside Dublin up by 14.6%. 

The average price of a property purchased nationally was €275,000.

The lowest median price was shown to be €129,000 in Longford, with the highest median price marked at €580,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. 

In Dublin, house prices rose by 13.3% and apartment prices increased by 8.1%, while costs outside the capital city were even higher. 

The price for a house outside Dublin increased by 14.7%, with apartment prices up by 13.4%. 

The Border regions saw the largest rise at 24.1% while the Mid-East saw an 11.5% rise. 

