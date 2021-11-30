Cabinet agrees on new international travel rules

The new rules will remain in place for two weeks which will then be followed by a review.
Cabinet has agreed that people arriving to Ireland will need a negative Covid-19 test from Friday December 3.
The new international travel rules come as concerns rise over the new, more transmissible variant, Omicron.
Passengers travelling into the country must produce either a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test taken within 72 hours
However, the antigen test has to be professionally done and cannot be self-administered and proof of either test will be requested in Irish airports.
