New Lotto millionaire bought winning ticket in small Gaeltacht village

A Lotto player who became a millionaire at the weekend bought the winning ticket at a shop in a small Gaeltacht village.

The winner purchased the Quick Pick at Costcutters in Bealadangan, County Galway on Saturday November 20th and scooped €1million.

Noel Daniels, who just took over the running of the store last July, said the community is "absolutely buzzing".

He said, "We still can't believe it. Word of the win has started to spread locally so we’re going to enjoy the next few days and hopefully the winner checks their ticket and claims their prize just before Christmas!"

Although the shop is located in a rural area, it reportedly caters to a large surrounding community.

Mr Daniels said, "We’re overjoyed knowing that it could be one of those people."

A second lucky winner also bagged €1million over the weekend after purchasing a ticket at Mace in Tallaght Business Park, County Dublin on Sunday November 21st.

The winners are advised to sign the tickets and to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222.