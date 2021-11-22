Search

22/11/2021

ALERT: Here's what you need to know as WhatsApp changes privacy policy

ALERT: Here's what you need to know as WhatsApp changes privacy policy

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Social media giant WhatsApp has changed its privacy policy after receiving a hefty fine from the Irish watchdog group back in August.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook), was ordered by the Irish Data Protection Commission to pay €225 million and was ordered to make required changes to privacy notices for its European users within three months of the ruling. 

It was found that the application had failed to comply with transparency obligations under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

WhatsApp said the changes to the privacy policy that come into effect this week provide users with additional details about the data it collects and uses, why it is stored and when the data is deleted.

It also provides more information about what services third parties provide to the group.

A spokesperson for the company has said that it disagrees with the decision and is appealing both the Irish watchdog’s ruling and the severity of the fine through legal action.

WhatsApp has sought to appeal the DPC’s September ruling and fine in Ireland’s High Court, arguing that the decision was flawed and should be set aside.

Earlier this month, it was given permission by the High Court to proceed with its appeal.

WhatsApp said in a statement: "As ordered by the Irish Data Protection Commission, we have reorganised and added more detail to our Privacy Policy for people in the European region."

Ms Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), initially suggested a fine of €30 million to €50 million against WhatsApp, but it was increased to €225 million after objections from data regulators in other EU countries and an arbitration process.

The fine levelled towards WhatsApp followed a near three-year probe by the DPC into whether the company's Irish branch had properly adhered to data protection rules.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media