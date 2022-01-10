Luxury car maker sees sales hit record levels in 2021

Rolls-Royce delivered more cars during 2021 than at any other time in the firm’s 117-year history.

Up 49 per cent on 2020’s figures, the firm delivered 5,586 vehicles around the world and included all-time record sales in regions such as China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Growth was experienced in all models within the Rolls-Royce line-up, too, with particular demand seen for the Ghost. This was only increased with the launch of the Ghost Black Badge in October.

Our CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has just announced the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque's 117-year history. In 2021 we delivered 5,586 #RollsRoyce motor cars to clients around the world, an increase of 49% on last year’s total. Read more: https://t.co/Yu5JfhcGBb pic.twitter.com/Xydwnkx6fX — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) January 10, 2022

Continued demand for the Cullinan SUV and the firm’s flagship Phantom has meant that Rolls-Royce’s order books remain full into the third quarter of 2022. The firm’s new fully electric car – called Spectre – is now into its initial testing phases, with a full 1.5-million-mile journey being undertaken to simulate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. It is expected to hit the market by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said, “This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future.

“As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team and our global dealer network. I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to each and every one of them: it is my privilege and pleasure to work alongside them every day.”