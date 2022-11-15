Clare weather - Tuesday, November 15, 2022

STARTING mainly dry and sunny in Clare today, but blustery showers will quickly move in from the southwest pushing eastwards through the day.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on southern and western coasts.

National Outlook

Long clear spells overnight Tuesday night with showers continuing on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells start to the day, rain will develop in Munster and Leinster in the afternoon, moving in to east Ulster later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Mainly light southerly winds will strengthen and become easterly with the rain, then northeasterly later.

The rain will gradually clear northeastwards on Wednesday night with clear spells and showers following, the showers most frequent on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees as winds become northwesterly in direction.

Good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on Thursday, heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds. It'll be cold and frosty on Thursday night.

Friday will see further sunny spells and showers with long dry spells in the south and east. Temperatures of near freezing on Friday night with frost in places.

The current indications for the weekend is for continued unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain and turning windy at times.