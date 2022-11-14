Search

14 Nov 2022

Clare weather - Monday, November 14, 2022

Clare weather - Monday, November 14, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

14 Nov 2022 9:00 AM

MAINLY dry in Clare with sunny spells tomorrow morning with just a few showers about.

Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will follow in the evening. Becoming windy as fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds develop. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Very changeable as a mobile Atlantic regime bringing strong winds and heavy rain at times. Cooler than of late.

Tonight: A wet and windy night at first as the rain continues to track northeastwards, becoming drier for a time before showers follow, mainly affecting the south and west. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees generally.

Tuesday: The last of the overnight rain will clear the northeast in the morning to leave a day of sunshine and long dry periods for much of the country. Blustery showers or longer spells of rain will affect southern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, fresher on southern and western coasts.

Tuesday night: Long clear spells overnight with showers continuing. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds.

Clare projects receive millions in funding for rural regeneration

Wednesday: A good deal of uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that after sunshine and some showers to start the day, heavy rain will push up from the south with breezy or windy conditions developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally. The rain will gradually clear eastwards, followed by further showers from the west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Thursday: Good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Friday will likely be a day of sunny spells and showers but with long dry spells, especially in the south and east. Further rain and showers are then expected over the weekend, turning breezy or windy at times too.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media