11 Nov 2022

Deaths in Clare - Thursday, November 10, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

10 Nov 2022 8:00 PM

The death has occurred of Martin Gallagher of Quin Gardens, Quin, Clare.

Formerly of Woodley, Redding and Knockerra. Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his daughter Annette, brothers Michael and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Yvonne, Claire, Marion and Lorraine, grandchildren, brother Tom, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St. Mary's Church, Quin on Friday (Nov. 11th) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (Nov 12th) at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in Kildrum Cemetery, Quin.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Messages of Sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence, please do so on the link below.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Fitzgerald of Ballyduff, Barefield, Clare / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Pat Fitzgerald, Ballyduff, Barefield, Co. Clare and formerly of Golflinks Road, Kilkenny, died on Nov. 8th 2022 (peacefully) at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine nee Hayes (formerly of Rockmount), daughter Taylor, son Scott, brother Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Saturday (12th Nov.) from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Sunday (13th Nov.) for Funeral Mass at 12.45 pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below.

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

