Search

09 Nov 2022

Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, November 8, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

08 Nov 2022 8:00 PM

The death has occurred of Niel Casey of Willow Park, Ennis, Clare.

Niel Casey, Willow Park, Ennis, Co. Clare died on Nov. 7th 2022 (peacefully) at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Neil and Lucy, sisters and brothers; Laoise, Aoife, Shane, David and Maria, grandfather John (Casey), grandmother Nora (Griffin), uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many wonderful friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his home on Wednesday (9th Nov.) for family and friends only, from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, on Thursday morning (10th Nov.) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media