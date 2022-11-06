Clare weather - Sunday, November 6, 2022

TODAY in Clare will bring sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest.

Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday: A cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by blustery showers feeding in from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent for Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Further Outlook: Continuing unsettled with further spells of rain and showers, breezy at times too. Turning a bit milder from midweek.