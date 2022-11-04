Deaths in Clare - Friday, November 4, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Alfred (Alf) Crilly, Nazare, Portugal and formerly of Drumgooter House, Grangebellew, Co. Louth and Canada, after a short illness, on October 13th 2022.
Predeceased by his wife Maureen (née Kelleher, Quin, Co. Clare) and his brother Tony. Sadly missed by his sons David and Alfie, daughter-in-law Erica, brother Kieran, sisters Maura Keenan and Nora Walshe, grandchildren Jack and Ryan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 7th 2022, in Saint Michael’s Church, Clogherhead, Co. Louth, at 11am, which can be viewed on the link below.
Messages of sympathy may be left on the link below.
