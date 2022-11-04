Clare weather - Friday, November 4, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be mostly dry with sunny spells.

A slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Turning cloudier towards evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light westerly breeze, later backing southerly.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Remaining unsettled through the weekend and into next week with frequent outbreaks of rain or showers, especially for western coastal counties.

TONIGHT: Heavy outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards across the country, possibly turning thundery in places. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in southerly winds, increasing mainly moderate.

SATURDAY: Saturday will have a dull and damp start with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing eastwards through the morning and afternoon. Sunny spells will then follow with some scattered showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds, turning blustery at times near coasts.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

SUNDAY: A mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south or southwest winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered outbreaks of rain or showers, most frequent in western and southern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Winds mainly light southerly, though it will be blustery in some coastal areas.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers or more persistent outbreaks of rain, turning heavy in places. Quite breezy with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Low pressure is expected to continue dominating our weather through the working week, bringing blustery winds along with frequent outbreaks of rain or showers. Daytime temperatures generally reaching the low or mid teens.