Search

02 Nov 2022

Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

02 Nov 2022 8:00 PM

Tom Roughan, Fountain, Ennis, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of the late Madge and dearest grandfather of the late Thomas (Kennedy).

Tom passed away peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital. Lovingly remembered by his sons Anthony and Donal, daughters Helen, Paula, Kolette and Marie, his sister Mary (Cahir) and sister-in-law Anna- Mai (O'Brien), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and adored grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his cousins, nephews, nieces and wide circle of wonderful friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his home (V95NN25) on Thursday (3rd November) from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Dysart Church for Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday (4th November).

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilcross Graveyard. 

Family flowers only please. 

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the link below.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

----------------

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Hassett (née O'Leary) of 4 Gort na Capaill, Kilmihil and formerly Shyan and Mount Rivers, Doonbeg, Clare.

Mary died peacefully at Cahercalla Nursing Home, St. Joseph's Unit.

Predeceased by her Husband Michael, Grandchildren P.J. and Darren.

Sadly, missed by her loving family, daughters Anne, Claire, son Flan, sons-in-law Pat Morgan, Pat Lysaght, daughter-in-law Barbara, sisters-in-law Sr. Monica Hassett (Bons Secours Sisters Convent Cork), Mary O’Leary (Macroom), grandchildren Cleo, Samantha, Jason, David, Michael, Lily, Liam, great-grandchildren Oisin, Fia, Caden and Caela, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Thursday evening, 3rd November, in St. Michael's Church, Kilmihil from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Requiem mass this Friday, 4th November, 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family Flowers only.

Donations, if Desired, to Cahercalla Nursing Home.

https://www.cahercalla.ie/fundraising/make-a-donation/

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media