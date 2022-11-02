Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Tom Roughan, Fountain, Ennis, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of the late Madge and dearest grandfather of the late Thomas (Kennedy).

Tom passed away peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital. Lovingly remembered by his sons Anthony and Donal, daughters Helen, Paula, Kolette and Marie, his sister Mary (Cahir) and sister-in-law Anna- Mai (O'Brien), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and adored grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his cousins, nephews, nieces and wide circle of wonderful friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his home (V95NN25) on Thursday (3rd November) from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Dysart Church for Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday (4th November).

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilcross Graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

----------------

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Hassett (née O'Leary) of 4 Gort na Capaill, Kilmihil and formerly Shyan and Mount Rivers, Doonbeg, Clare.



Mary died peacefully at Cahercalla Nursing Home, St. Joseph's Unit.

Predeceased by her Husband Michael, Grandchildren P.J. and Darren.

Sadly, missed by her loving family, daughters Anne, Claire, son Flan, sons-in-law Pat Morgan, Pat Lysaght, daughter-in-law Barbara, sisters-in-law Sr. Monica Hassett (Bons Secours Sisters Convent Cork), Mary O’Leary (Macroom), grandchildren Cleo, Samantha, Jason, David, Michael, Lily, Liam, great-grandchildren Oisin, Fia, Caden and Caela, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Thursday evening, 3rd November, in St. Michael's Church, Kilmihil from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Requiem mass this Friday, 4th November, 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family Flowers only.

Donations, if Desired, to Cahercalla Nursing Home.

https://www.cahercalla.ie/fundraising/make-a-donation/

-----------------------------

