Clare weather - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Very windy in Clare with a band of heavy and squally rain sweeping eastwards during the morning.

There will be some severe gusts. Staying very windy through the afternoon with rain clearing eastwards and a mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

National Outlook

Overview: Staying unsettled with rain or showers on most days.

Tonight: Very windy early on Wednesday night and possibly stormy for a time in the north of the country with further severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts. There will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in strong to gale force southwest winds.

Thursday: Sunny spells and showers on Thursday, some heavy and prolonged. The lengthiest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwest later in the day. Long dry and clear spells developing on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. A rather chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

Friday: Friday looks set to be a mostly dry day with sunshine and just a few passing showers. It is expected to turn cloudier in the west later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light or moderate westerly breezes. A band of rain is expected to sweep in from the Atlantic on Friday night, giving some heavy falls in Atlantic coastal counties. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with freshening southerly winds.

Saturday: Current indications suggest Saturday will start cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards. The rain is expected to clear into the Irish Sea in the afternoon with sunny spells and a few showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds. Often dry overnight, but there will be some showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Sunday: Early indications are that Sunday will bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells and just a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest breezes.