Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann NOLAN (née O'Neill) of “Loughnabharr”, Ballyhide, Carlow / Doonbeg, Clare.



Ann Nolan, nee O’Neill, “Loughnabharr”, Ballyhide, Carlow and formerly of Shragh, Doonbeg, Co. Clare, died on November 1st 2022 at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Shane. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sister Mary-Alice, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below.

Norah Murphy - Greendale, Ennis, Co.Clare & formerly Italy - October 31st. Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Gianfranco Alborante.

Sadly missed by her sons John & Robert, sisters Eileen & Hannah, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis on Friday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Ennis Cathedral on Saturday at 11 o'clock with Cremation after at 1 o'clock in Shannon Crematorium.

Norah's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Anne KEANE (née Johnson) of Roo East, Ardnacrusha, Clare and formerly of Kingston, UK.

Anne died peacefully, at Riverdale House Nursing Home, on 31st October 2022.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Frank Keane.

Sadly missed by her loving bother David, sisters Sue, Sally & Kat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her dear friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Service in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday November 3rd at 11am. Anne’s Service will be live-streamed here, from 10.55am [password: KGL3]

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McInerney) of Clonakilty, Cork / Shannon, Clare.



Died on 31st October 2022 peacefully. MARY (nee McInerney) 2, Oakfields, Shannon & Bushmount Nursing Home, Clonakilty. Much loved mother of Colm, Mairead & Brian.

Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law Noreen & Orla, sister Eva Durack, brother Mike, brother in law Austin, grandchildren Ciara, Marie, Libby, Emma & Adam, nieces, nephews, Tom, relatives & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose in Foley's Funeral Home, Clonakilty, on Wednesday, 2nd November, from 7pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 3rd November, in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon, at 3pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Parkinsons Association of Ireland. Messages of sympathy can be left on the link below or on www.foleyfunerals.ie.

