Clare weather - Monday, October 31, 2022

Clare weather
THERE is some uncertainty around the details, but the bank holiday will be wet with widespread heavy rain expected.
Drier and brighter weather will likely develop in the west and south later, but with rain continuing in eastern parts into the early night.
Moderate to fresh southerly winds will ease to light westerly breezes.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Monday night will be a cooler night, with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.
TUESDAY: Becoming wet and breezy again on Tuesday with further spells of rain. Winds will strengthen as rain clears eastwards to showers later.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
FURTHER OUTLOOK: Continuing unsettled through midweek with temperatures near average.
