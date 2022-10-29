Clare weather - Saturday, October 29, 2022

Clare weather
RAIN OVER Clare will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding.
The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
Most places will be dry on tonight, there is a chance of heavy showers on coasts of the south and east, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal districts at times.
Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong at times in the afternoon and around showers.
Current indications suggest the weather remains unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday and early next week with further spells of rain or showers. It'll be windy at times and temperatures are expected to fall back a few degrees to the more seasonal average.
