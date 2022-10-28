Clare weather - Friday, October 28, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of these heavy. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate or fresh south to southwesterly winds.

National Outlook

Clear spells at first tonight. Rain will develop in the southwest, extending along southern coasts, then slowly pushing northwards. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds.

Rain over the southern half of the country will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Most places will be dry on Saturday night, there is a chance of heavy showers on coasts of the south and east, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal districts at times. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong at times in the afternoon and around showers.

Current indications suggest the weather remains unsettled for Bank Holiday Monday and early next week with further spells of rain or showers. It'll be windy at times and temperatures are expected to fall back a few degrees to the more seasonal average.