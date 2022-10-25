Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Bermingham (née Keane) of New York, USA and born in Benedin, Lissycasey, Clare / Ennis, Clare



Mary Teresa Bermingham (nee Keane) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

She is survived by Michael, her husband of 57 years, her daughter, Elizabeth Carty (nee Bermingham), her son-in-law Michael Carty, her three grandchildren, Jack, Michael and Niamh, her sisters, Kitty Tannian, Aggie Nee, and Peggy Melican, and her many nieces and nephews, both here and in Ireland.

She is predeceased in eternal life by her parents, Molly and Peter Keane, her brothers Johnny, Marty, and Tony, and her sister Christina.

Mary was born on May 5, 1939 in Benedin, Lissycasey, County Clare, Ireland.

Raised on a farm outside the town of Ennis, she left home at seventeen to join her sister Kitty in New York City. Mary met her future husband, Michael Bermingham at the Jaegar House Dance Hall in NYC. With their daughter Liz, Mary and Mike settled in the neighborhood of Woodlawn in the Bronx. Mary worked many years in the restaurant business as a waitress, while raising her family.

Mary was an amazing gardener and she loved music and dancing, especially traditional Irish. She spread her love of music to her daughter, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and anyone who was fortunate enough to be her friend. Her smile and laugh would light up any room. We will be forever grateful for her sense of humor, her good-natured heart, and her love of life. She will be profoundly missed by all who loved her.

The family will receive friends at the Graham Funeral Home on Tuesday October 25, 2022 from 4:00-7:00pm.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection in Rye, NY, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 10:00am (3pm Irish time).

The Mass will be livestreamed for those who can not attend in person.

To view the livestream Funeral Mass, please click on the link below. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Nóra Wilson (née Monahan) of College Road, Ennis, Clare.



Nóra Wilson died on 24th October 2022 (peacefully) at Cahercalla Hospice.

Predeceased by her parents Maureen and Matt and her siblings Anthony, Ned, John, Joan and Matt.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Richard, loving children Nils, Ivan and Maeve and their partners, grandchildren Liam and Brendan, brother Brian, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Friday (28th October) from 5.30 pm until 6.30 pm.

Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Saturday (29th October) for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Cahercalla Hospice.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

_____________________________________________

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.