26 Oct 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

BLUSTERY in Clare with scattered showers and sunny spells. Some of the showers may be heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

National Outlook
Overview: Rather mild. Becoming quite wet at times, especially on southern and western fringes.

Tonight: Mostly dry early on in the night with clear spells. Showers developing on western and southern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain along southern and western coasts. Persistent rain extends from the south through the afternoon and evening. Mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Thursday night: Rain will clear all but the northwest early in the night with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday: After a mostly bright start, cloud will thicken through the day with rain following later in the south of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Friday night: Rain moving into southern areas Friday night will spread northwards with clear spells following. Light to moderate southeasterly winds veering southerly as the rain clears. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

Saturday: A mostly dry start on Saturday, with outbreaks of rain in southern and western areas through the day. Heavy rain is possible in the south later on. Highs of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Further outlook: Wet and windy weather in store for the remainder of the weekend.

