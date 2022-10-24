Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 24, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Baby Roman Hunter Nihill of Ennis, Clare.
Baby Roman Hunter Nihill, Ennis, Co. Clare, 23rd October 2022, passed away suddenly.
Sadly missed by his mother Amanda and father James, grandparents Anna, Cathy and Tom, sisters Annalily and Lauren, brothers Joseph and Peadar, uncles and aunties.
A private family funeral will take place.
May the Angles Welcome Him to Heaven.
The death has occurred of Michael Ahern of Shannon, Clare / Ennis, Clare / Limerick.
Michael Ahern, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Limerick and Ennis, Co. Clare, October 9th 2022 (peacefully) in Spain.
Survived by his daughter Lindsay, son Brian, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Arrangements: A Funeral Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (26th October) at 2pm.
May He Rest in Peace.
