Clare weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

CLOUDY in Clare with scattered showers extending from the south.

More persistent and at times heavy rain will extend from the south during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Remaining rather mild however turning quite wet at times too especially on southern and western fringes.

Tonight: A windy night with rain clearing to showers early on, some will turn heavy or thundery at times. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, becoming blustery too with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing.

Wednesday: Blustery with scattered showers, extending across the country but remaining most frequent in the west, with the best of the longer dry and sunny spells in the east. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming mostly dry early on in the night with long clear spells. Cloud will build from the south as the night progresses with further showers developing on western and southern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain along southern and western coasts with more persistent rain extending from the south through the afternoon and evening. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate south to southeasterly winds.

Thursday night: Rain will clear all but the northwest early in the night with dry clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday: After a bright and mostly dry start, cloud will thicken through the afternoon with rain following later in the afternoon extending over the south of the country through the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Further outlook: Staying unsettled and fairly mild over the weekend, with further outbreaks of rain.