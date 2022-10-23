Clare weather - Sunday, October 23, 2022

Clare weather
THE RAIN will continue to affect CLARE on Sunday morning with some drier weather further to the south. In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind.
Tonight will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light or moderate variable winds.
Monday will bring further scattered showers or spells of rain mixed in with some drier brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
Tuesday will be a drier day in general with just some well scattered light showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures around 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
It looks to be breezier on Wednesday with spells of rain gradually spreading up from the south.
