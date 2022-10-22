Clare weather - Saturday, October 22, 2022

TODAY in Clare will bring a good deal of dry weather for a time.

Some bright or sunny spells are expected also. Fairly mild with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

During the afternoon and evening, further showery rain will affect the south coast and will spread northwards, with some heavy or thundery bursts.

National Outlook

Overview: Low pressure dominating bringing rain or showers on most days.

Tonight will become wet and misty countrywide with spells of rain, heavy in parts, and some spot flooding is possible. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate east to southeast breeze.

Sunday: The rain will continue to affect northern areas on Sunday morning with some drier weather further to the south. In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind.

Sunday night will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light or moderate variable winds.

Monday will bring further scattered showers or spells of rain mixed in with some drier brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Tuesday will be a drier day in general with just some well scattered light showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures around 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

It looks to be breezier on Wednesday with spells of rain gradually spreading up from the south.