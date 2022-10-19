Clare weather - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be wet and windy to start.

The rain will break up for a time during the morning, then become persistent again in the afternoon. It will be heavy and possibly thundery at times leading to localised flooding.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Easterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

National Outlook

Tonight the rain will clear northeastwards and it'll be largely dry for a time. Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 12 degrees and the fresh and gusty easterly winds will ease and veer southerly for a time.

Many places dry on Thursday with sunny spells. Cloudier weather in the south will rain and drizzle over southern counties. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast to east winds.

Outbreaks of rain in the south early on Thursday night will extend northwards overnight. Another mild night with temperatures not falling below 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

There'll be widespread showers or longer spells of rain on Friday with a clearance from the south in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

On Saturday the winds will become southerly for a time and there'll be a good deal of dry weather, still a few showers around though and winds will become easterly again during the day.

There's little change expected for the rest of the weekend with low pressure continuing to extend an easterly wind with rain or showers at times over the country.