Clare weather - Sunday, October 16, 2022

A FRESH, calm start in Clare with mostly dry and bright weather in the morning.

Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. Rain will reach the northeast in the evening. Turning breezy with the rain as southeast winds increase moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Tonight: Rain will clear northwards overnight, with drier weather and clear spells following. Showers will continue in the west and northwest. Very breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Winds will be strong at for a time in Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

Monday: A drier day on Monday with spells of sunshine and some showers in the north. Breezy at first with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday night: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Some mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, milder in the south.

Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, though it will turn cloudier through the day with some light rain and drizzle possible in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate easterly winds.

Further outlook: Turning more unsettled once again from Wednesday onwards with rain likely returning, possibly heavy and persistent in the south.