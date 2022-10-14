Clare weather - Friday, October 14, 2022

ANY SHOWERY rain in Clare will clear early in the morning.

There'll be a lot of dry weather then for much of the rest of the day, with sunshine and just some well scattered showers. By early tomorrow night though, some heavy and possibly thundery showers will be moving into western parts.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, backing southwesterly later and starting to freshen along the west coast.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Generally unsettled this weekend with spells of rain and heavy showers.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue through Friday night, most frequent in the northern half of the country. Again, some of the showers may turn thundery. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will see a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and there is potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers will continue on Saturday night, though there will be decent dry intervals. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

SUNDAY: Sunday will have a largely dry and bright start, although cloud will gradually build from the south, bringing some heavy outbreaks of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in freshening southeasterly or variable winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, though it may persist in some areas. Temperatures will fall to between 8 and 11 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Drier on Monday and Tuesday before turning unsettled again from Wednesday.