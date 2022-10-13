Search

13 Oct 2022

Clare weather - Thursday, October 13, 2022

Clare weather - Thursday, October 13, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

13 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

THIS MORNING in Clare will start off mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle in places, but gradually clearing and brightening up.

Showers will develop in the west by early afternoon and will spread eastwards across the region. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

National Outlook
Tonight, showers or longer spells of rain will move eastwards over the country. Showers will become mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties later. Lowest temperatures overnight of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate west or southwest breezes.

Friday will be a cool, bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh westerly winds. There'll be further showers on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

Boost for Shannon Airport as United Airlines announces new Chicago service

Saturday will bring bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, these heaviest and most frequent in the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds. On Saturday night, there will be further showers and there's a possibility of strong winds for a time.

Sunday looks like being a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

At the moment looks like wet and windy weather will move up over Ireland on Sunday night and that there will be spells of heavy rain at times early next week with the possibility of strong winds also. It will become much milder.

