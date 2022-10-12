Search

Clare weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

ANY LINGERING rain or drizzle in Clare will clear on Wednesday morning.

Long dry periods will develop along with some bright or sunny spells. There is the potential for a spell of rain moving in once again in the evening. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.

National Outlook
Outlook: Unsettled with rain or showers on most days.

Tonight: Dry for many northern areas early on Wednesday night and turning quite chilly. It will be milder further south, with showery outbreaks of rain, and this rain will extend nationwide during the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in northern counties, 9 to 12 degrees in the south.

Thursday: Rain is expected to clear northeastwards on Thursday allowing sunny spells to develop widely. However, later in the day, showers will move into Atlantic coastal counties and it will turn rather blustery. Mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Showers pushing eastwards across the country for a time on Thursday night, but the showers will become mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties later on. Lowest temperatures overnight of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

Friday: Friday is expected to be a fresh and bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh westerly winds. It looks set to be dry early on Friday night, but turning wet and windy overnight as outbreaks of rain move in from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds

Weekend: Early indications suggest Saturday will be a rather windy day with rain clearing eastwards in the morning. Bright spells and widespread showers will follow from the west as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees. A good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday, but it is likely to remain unsettled with rain or showers at times.

