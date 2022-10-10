Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 10, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Gearoid O'Neill of Corbally House, Quin, Clare.
Predeceased by his father Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving mother Rebecca, siblings Catherine, Maria, Bernadette, Geraldine, Kevin, Angela, Paul and Ruth, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and his many wonderful friends.
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Clooney Church on Wednesday (12th Oct.) from 5 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Mass in Clooney Church on Thursday (13th Oct.) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clooney Cemetery.
May He Rest in Peace.
For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.
Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com
The death has occurred of Mary Browning of Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Clare.
Mary Browning, Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of London died on October 7th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family.
Pre deceased by her grandson Ricky. Sadly missed by her daughters Karen and Brenda, son Jamie, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Angie, grandchildren Danny, William, Ryan, Ellie and Holly, brother Jim, sisters Ann and Lilly, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Tuesday (Oct. 11th) from 6 pm until 7 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday (Oct. 12th) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.
May She Rest in Peace.
For those unable to attend, Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.
Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.
May they all rest in peace.
