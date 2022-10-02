Clare weather - Sunday, October 2, 2022

Clare weather
ANY lingering rain will quickly clear this Sunday morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells.
Top temperatures of 15 to 17 Celsius in mostly light west to northwest breezes.
Sunday night will be largely dry and cloudy with light winds. Rain and freshening southerly winds will develop on western fringes towards dawn.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain in the west and north. Drier elsewhere, brightening up at times. Fresh southerly winds, strong and gusty near western coasts. Mild for the time of year with highs of 15 to 19 degrees.
MONDAY NIGHT: Turning wet and blustery with rain sweeping eastwards across the country, heavy for a time. Very mild with temperatures remaining between 13 to 16 degrees for much of the night. Winds continuing fresh and gusty.
For more Clare weather click here
TUESDAY: Outbreaks of rain and breezy conditions in the morning. Brightening up for the afternoon with winds easing and scattered showers following. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with fresh southwest winds easing. Turning wet again overnight with persistent rain returning to most areas. A cooler night with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: A wet start with rain clearing to sunny spells and a few blustery showers for the rest of the day. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Bunratty Castle and Folk Park staff showing their delight at being shortlisted for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022.
Dutch Ambassador Adriaan Palm; Jerry Hallissey, Head of Business Development at Shannon Foynes Port Company and German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt | PICTURE: Odhran Ducie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.