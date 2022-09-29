Deaths in Clare - Thursday, September 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary O'Carroll (née Morgan) of Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary. Formerly of Chapel Street, Killaloe. Late of Posts and Telegraphs and Sarsfield House.

Predeceased by her brothers Jim and Val.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Des; daughters Fiona and Michelle; sons-in-law Eddie and Peter; grandchildren Saoirse, Emily, Abbie, Adam, Conor and Eoin; sister Margaret, brothers-in-law Michael and Haulie; sisters-in-law Margaret and Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday (October 1), from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Sunday (October 2), for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Angela Hassett-Parks of Shoreham-By-Sea, England. Formerly of Aughrim, Scariff.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rita; sister-in-law Nora; nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; her life-long friend Brenda and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her husband Jim; brothers John, Frank, Ger and Des; sister Mary; nieces Teresa and Esther; great-grandnephew Ben Reidy; brothers-in-law David Cairns & Pat Madigan; sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret & Mary.



Memorial mass for Angela will be held on Saturday (October 1) at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff, followed by interment of ashes in the Old Cemetery, Moynoe - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Coghlan (née O' Shea) of Tullycrine, Kilmurry McMahon. Formerly of Kildimo, Moyasta.

Loving wife of Joe and adored mother of Lucy, Áine and Eimear.

Sadly missed by her husband and daughters; brothers Joe and Matthew; sister Mary (Coghlan); aunt Sr. Josepha O’ Shea; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on this Saturday (October 1) in St. Mary’s Church, Kilmurry McMahon from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning (October 2) at 11am followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Trevor Donnellan of London, England. Formerly of Connolly, Ennis.

Pre deceased by his sister Maxine, nephew Josh and father Frank. Sadly missed by his partner Charlene, mother Miriam, sister Yvonne; brothers Wayne and Lee; nephews Cody and Max; nieces Ruby, Emma and Fiadh, uncles, aunts, cousins at home and abroad, his many work colleagues and his friends in Ireland, England and Australia.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, on Saturday (October 1) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

House Private Please

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Dea of Swindon, England. Formerly of Coolminga, Knockerra, Clare.

Predeceased by his parents Elizebeth and Albert, brother Thomas and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his brothers Mathew and Senan; sisters Breda, Ann, Lucey and Bernadette; nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Cremation has taken place in London.

A memorial Mass for Kevin will take place in Knockerra Church on Saturday (October 1) at 11am followed by burial of Kevin's ashes in Knockerra Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rose Spellman (née Curley) of Ballycasey Avenue, Shannon. Formerly of Muff, Castlecoote, Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and much loved mother to Pete, James, Gerry and Joe.

Rose will be very sadly missed by her sons; brothers Charlie and Anthony; daughters-in-law Rosemary; Trish, Geraldine and Jennifer; grandchildren BJ, Kieran, Shane and Fiona; great-grandchildren Noah, Tori Rose and Scott Thomas, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday (October 3) from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal (via Athleague) to the Church of the Assumption, Castlecoote - click here for live-stream.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday (October 4) at 11am with burial afterwards in Fuerty Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rose Scanlon (née Conboy) of College Grove, Ennis. Formerly of Islandview, Kilrush and Ballymoe, County Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Tony and sadly missed by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Jim; grandchildren Krystal, Barry & Jessica; great grandchildren Cody & Zoe; brother Brendan, sisters Anne & Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis Street, Ennis, on Thursday (September 29) from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving for Funeral Service & Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm on Friday.

May they all rest in peace.