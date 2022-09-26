Deaths in Clare - Monday, September 26, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of James Barrow of Ballymaquiggan, Drumcliffe, Ennis.
Predeceased by his wife Philomena and sadly missed by his children - Damian, Aidan & Sarah; daughters-in-law Therese & Marian; grandchildren Mark, Michael & Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.
Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis Street, Ennis on Tuesday (September 27) from 6pm to 6pm.
Funeral Mass in Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday (September 28) at 11am with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery - click here for live-stream.
As a mark of respect the offices of Curtin, O'Friel & Co Accountants will be closed on Wednesday.
-------------------
The death has occurred of Junior Griffin of Rhynagonaught and formerly of Clounlaheen, Mullagh, Doonbeg.
Sadly missed by his wife Kitty, son James (Doonbeg), daughter Eileen (Dublin), son-in-law Joe; grandchildren Kate and Emma, brother Noel (Ennis), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Mass this Tuesday (September 27) at The Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven Doonbegat 11am followed by burial in Doonmore Cemetery - click here for live-stream.
House private please.
May they all rest in peace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.