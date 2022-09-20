Search

25 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Clare Live Reporter

20 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Dooley (née Nugent) of Feakle, Clare, V94 E6NA.

Mary died peacefully at home surrounded by family, 20th September, 2022.

Daughter of the late Paudie and Joan Nugent, sister of the late Martin and Pat, sister-in-law of the late Mary.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Caimin, Angela, Dee, Siobhan, Patricia and their partners, Angela, Tom, Pamela, Andrew and Mikey, her grandchildren Caoilinn, Sean, Lyrah, Reece, Emily, Dylan, Hannah, Aoife, Wren and Ellen, her brothers Harry and Seamus, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (V94E6NA) on wednesday, 21st September, from 4.00pm - 7.00pm.

Removal from her home on thursday, 22nd September, at 1.30pm. to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for funeral service at 3.00pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Caitlin Strain. https://gofund.me/0891648e

---------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Hannon of Island Lodge, Lisduff, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare.

Formerly of Ralahine, Newmarket On Fergus.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by baby Anthony.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife Kathleen, children Catherine, Evelyn, John, Tim, Patrick and Ger, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 13 adored grandchildren, brother Gerard, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (eircode V95 F2N8) this Wednesday (21st September) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket On Fergus, this Thursday (22nd September) at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Clonloghan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

----------------------

The death has occurred of BRID O'Connor (née Corry) of 12 Breffini Tce, Sandycove, Dublin / Cranny, Clare.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Co. Dublin. Brid (Delia) O'Connor (née Corry) is predeceased by her beloved husband James, newborn children Joseph and Marion, sister Mary Anne and granddaughter Molly.

Brid was deeply loved and will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Martina, Siobhan, Áine, Fiona & Ciara, sons-in-law Tony, Mike, Ben, & Colin. Her adored grandchildren Zack, Noah, Patrick, Oisin, Sophie, Isabelle, Ava & Liam, and her cherished brother Michael.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Reposing at 12 Breffini Tce, Sandycove, Wednesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, 22nd September, at 11am at St. Mary Church, Cranny, Co. Clare, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Brid's family would like to thank the staff at Newtownpark House for the care and love shown to Brid during her time there.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the family to view at a later date please do so in the link below.

For those that are unable to attend The Mass will be recorded and broadcast via the Cranny Facebook page later that day.

---------------------------------------------------

