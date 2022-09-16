Investigation underway following drugs seizure at Shannon Airport

Approximately 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis was seized
INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing following a significant drugs seizure at Shannon Airport this Friday.
During routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Harley, Revenue officers seized approximately 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis.
The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €50,000, were discovered in a parcel that originated in the United States and were destined for an address in County Galway.
A spokesperson for Revenue says the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said a spokesperson.
Gardai have been informed of the seizure and investigations are continuing.
