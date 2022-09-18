Clare Weather: Sunday, September 18, 2022

TODAY in Clare will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country.
It will be drier further south. Rather cloudy overall with some occasional sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or westerly breezes.
SUNDAY night will be mostly dry and cloudy, but milder with overnight lows of 8 to 12 degrees.
MONDAY looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Mostly cloudy with some drizzle likely later in the day on western fringes. On Monday night, scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle will spread from the west. Mild, with lows of 11 to 13 degrees.
TUESDAY will likely be humid with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
Current indications suggest that from midweek onwards there will be further bands of rain and showers, with dry spells in between.
