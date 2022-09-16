Clare Weather: Friday, September 16, 2022

TODAY will be largely dry in Clare with bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.

National Outlook

SUMMARY: Continuing mainly dry and settled into early next week, before the Atlantic breaks through.

Tonight will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes. Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.

SATURDAY morning, mist and fog patches will gradually clear to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light variable breezes. SATURDAY night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

SUNDAY will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.

Current indications suggest that MONDAY and much of TUESDAY will continue dry apart from a few showers or patchy drizzle at times. Temperatures will reach the mid to high teens. From midweek onwards though, it looks like there will be more general spells of rain.