15 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Clare Live Reporter

14 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Michael FITZGERALD of Kilfenora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Clare.

Michael died peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, son Paul, daughter Eileen, brothers Martin and James, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary.

R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am at Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna. Burial afterwards in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin. Family flowers only.

House strictly private.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Bermingham) of Aildavour, Connolly, Clare / Kilrush, Clare.

Mary passed away, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael Joe and loving mother of Martin (deceased), Micheál, Stephen, Seamus, Mary (McNamara), Eilís (Daly) and Siobhán (Hennessy). Mary will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her brother Michael (New York), her sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law J.J. and Marty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many kind friends and neighbours. Pre-deceased also by her brothers Domhnall, Jimmy, Patrick and Mattie and her sister Peig.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Connolly (V95NX56) on Thursday (15th September) from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday (16th September) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount Temple Cemetery Kilmaley.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Homecare. Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the link below or emailed privately to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie

Enquiries to: Murphy's Funeral Home (065) 6839002

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick O'SHEA of Derrynalicka, Kilmurry McMahon, Clare / Labasheeda, Clare.

Patrick O'Shea died unexpectedly at University Hospital, Limerick, son of Joe and Francis and partner to Eimear (King), loving Dad to Grace, Ava and Lorcan, adored brother of Nigel, Martin, Gillian, Charlotte, Tanya, Wesley, Kenneth and Joey, their partners, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, 15th of September, from 5pm to 8pm. Otherwise House private. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Kilmurry McMahon on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in to the Intensive Care Unit, UHL.

Traffic to approach from the Kilmurry McMahon Graveyard side.

---------------------------------------------------

