Search

15 Sept 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Clare Weather: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

14 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

ANOTHER dry day today in Clare. Cloudy in many areas during the morning, becoming sunnier in the afternoon. Light to moderate northwest winds with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: High pressure bringing mainly dry conditions. Turning cooler as the week progresses.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some clear periods. Dry with just the chance of a shower near northern coasts. Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

THURSDAY: Well scattered light showers in the north on Thursday, mainly dry elsewhere. Rather cloudy with best of sunny spells in the north to start. Brightening up elsewhere later in the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Shannon Airport launches new bi-weekly service to French capital

THURSDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and clear with isolated showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light northwest winds.

FRIDAY: Dry for most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a moderate northerly breeze. Isolated showers possible. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south. Dry overnight and turning chilly with lows of 4 to 8 degrees.

WEEKEND: Staying dry for most of the country, with a few showers possible in northern coastal areas. Light winds and quite cloudy with some sunny breaks. Highs in the mid teens.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media