Deaths in Clare: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Pat Spaight of Gortgurraun, Meelick, Clare.



Pat died suddenly and peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his wife May.

Deeply missed by his loving family, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law Felix, grandchildren Sarah and Zoe, brothers Seamus and Christy, sisters Bridie, Maureen and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Blackwater this Wednesday (14th September) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick on Thursday (15th September) at 1:30pm followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

No flowers please.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Brigid (Gb) O'NEILL (née Dawson) or Parteen, Clare / Shannon, Clare / Knocklong, Limerick.



Formerly of Knocklong, Co. Limerick & Pick’n’Pay, Shannon.

Brigid died peacefully in Milford Card Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Noreta, grandsons Michael & Aedan, son-in-law Dave, siblings Margaret, Tom, Pat & John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, 14th September, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday, 15th September, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in Knocklong Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

Click here to donate.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael McDonagh of 'Palm View' Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry, Limerick / Ardnacrusha, Clare.



Late of Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare. Ex CIE Road Freight and former Taxi Driver.

Michael, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Kevin.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Laura, sons Michael and Colm, daughters Catherine and Loretto, grandchildren Molly, Colm, Donnacha and Rían, daughter-in-law Mags sons-in-law David and Nick, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

House private outside of reposal times please.

Family flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Senan (Sinie) Costelloe of Kilbaha, Clare.



The death has occurred (peacefully) at University Hospital in Limerick of

Son of the late John and Nora Costelloe

Senan will be sadly missed by his sisters Maura Keane (Co. Down), Agnes Buckley (England) and Nonie (Cork), brother-in-law Marty Crotty (Kilbaha), his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing on this Thursday evening 15th September in The Church of the Little Ark, Moneen, Kilbaha from 6.30p.m. until 7.30p.m.

Funeral Mass on Friday 16th at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Kiltrellig Cemetery, Kilbaha.

Senan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the link below.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marichu Almazan of Rosbraccken, Shannon, Clare.



Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Survived by her loving children Thaddeus, Arielle & Angelo. Mother Maria, brothers & sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews & nieces. Extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.



Funeral Arrangements Later.

---------------------------------------------------

