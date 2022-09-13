Search

14 Sept 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Clare Weather: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

13 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

TODAY will be a mainly dry day in Clare with long spells of sunshine. Fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 18 degrees, best values in the south, in no more than moderate northerly breezes

National Outlook
OUTLOOK: Mostly dry and settled for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

TONIGHT: Most areas will be dry and clear to begin. However, cloud will gradually build bringing the chance of a few light showers, mainly to north and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Overall dry but rather cloudy with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast. A few light showers will continue across the north, especially along the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

Milford Care Centre redevelops palliative care base in County Clare

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and cloudy, again with the chance of the odd light shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Another predominantly dry day with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start. Feeling fresher with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Overall dry and calm with some good sunshine to begin though cloud will likely move in from the west later.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media