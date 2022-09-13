Clare Weather: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

TODAY will be a mainly dry day in Clare with long spells of sunshine. Fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 18 degrees, best values in the south, in no more than moderate northerly breezes

National Outlook

OUTLOOK: Mostly dry and settled for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

TONIGHT: Most areas will be dry and clear to begin. However, cloud will gradually build bringing the chance of a few light showers, mainly to north and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Overall dry but rather cloudy with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast. A few light showers will continue across the north, especially along the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and cloudy, again with the chance of the odd light shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY: Another predominantly dry day with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start. Feeling fresher with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Overall dry and calm with some good sunshine to begin though cloud will likely move in from the west later.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: High pressure will continue to keep conditions settled. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.