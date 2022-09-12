Clare Weather: Monday, September 12, 2022

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear today in Clare, with dry and bright periods developing.
Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south.
Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells along with just the odd shower. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a moderate northeast breeze developing.
Tuesday: It is expected to be mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells.
However, a few showers are possible in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast breezes.
Wednesday: Early indications suggest it will be rather breezy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh and gusty east to northeast breeze.
