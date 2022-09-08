Deaths in Clare: Thursday, September 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann McDonnell (née Roche) of Adian Pk, Shannon, Clare / Crecora, Limerick and formerly of Kilnaboy Co. Clare and Crecora Co. Limerick.
Predeceased by her husband Mark.
Died peacefully in Ennis General Hospital.
Deeply missed by her loving family, sons Gerard, Mark, Declan and Conor, daughters-in-law Diane, Lisa, Catriona and Karina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May she Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon this Friday (9th September) from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday (10th September) at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh cemetery.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the link below.
Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.
If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.
