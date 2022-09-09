Clare Weather: Saturday, September 10, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be a dry day for most with isolated showers and sunny periods. However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.
There is a lot of uncertainty within the further outlook period due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.
It will likely turn cloudy across the country on tonight with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times. A mild night with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.
Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.
Monday will bring continued outbreaks of rain, with the potential for some further heavy bursts. Similar temperatures with highs of 17 to 20 degrees.
It will remain unsettled for the early days of next week with the potential for further spells of heavy rain.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.