Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The death has occurred of babies Tadhg and Daithí Considine of Ballyconnoe, Lisdoonvarna, peacefully at Holles St, Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by their sister Róisín and uncle Neil.

Very sadly missed by their parents Noel and Aisling, grandparents Michael and Mary Considine, Peadar and Sheelagh Garrahy, uncles Paul, Micheal, Paraic, Darragh, Raphael and Shane, Aunts Aoife, Annemarie, Shelia, Niamh and Bronagh, granduncles, grandaunts, relatives and neighbours.

May their gentle little souls rest in peace.

Reposing at the community room, Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna on Friday evening, 9th September, from 6pm to 8 pm. Mass of the Angels on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Toovahera at 12 noon followed by burial in the Church grounds.

House private please.

Noel and Aisling would like to thank the staff in ICU1 Holles Street, Maternity hospital for their kindness and care.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Tom Crowe of Ballyvolane, Cork / Feakle, Clare.



Tom died on September 7th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, TOM (late of COPE), dearly loved husband of Una and loving father of Fiona and Aisling, brother-in-law of Brian and the late Colm.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, Fiona’s partner Derek, Peggy, cousins, relatives and friends Mary, Frankie and Kieran.

Requiem Mass at 11.15am on Friday (September 9th) in St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield.

Funeral afterwards to Rathcooney Cemetery.

Please leave your personal details for Tom’s family on the link below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

----------------------

The death has occurred of Andrew CUNNEEN of Cloncloher, Kilmore, Clare.

Predeceased by his parents Packie and Maura.

Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sisters Mairead (Broughton), Bernie and Eithne, brothers-in-law John and Mike, nephews Oliver and Michael, niece Deirdre, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Kilmore this Thursday (Sept 8th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Seán Keane of Urlanbeg, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Claremorris, Mayo.





Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his parents John and Mary, niece Pauline and nephew PJ, Conloughfad and brother-in-law Tom Hession, Urlanbeg.

Sadly missed by his brother Pat, Conloughfad, sisters Breege Hession, Urlanbeg, Ann Cronan, Ennis and Nuala Keogh, Carniskey, Kilmurry McMahon, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

R.I.P.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Breege Hession, Urlanbeg on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Newmarket-on-Fergus for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Mayo Abbey Cemetery Co. Mayo, arriving at 3.30.

House private except for family and neighbours only. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

---------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here