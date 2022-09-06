Clare Weather: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

SHOWERS or longer spells of rain are expected at times in Clare on Tuesday with some heavy bursts expected. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southeast winds.

National Outlook

Overview: Staying rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days along with some sunny spells.

Tonight: There will be further showers or longer spells of rain overnight with the continued possibility of some thundery downpours. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with easterly or variable winds easing light to moderate.

Wednesday: Sunny spells and showers on Wednesday, some of the showers will be heavy and thundery. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate breezes, varying in direction. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight. Areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday: Good spells of warm sunshine on Thursday along with scattered showers. The showers will be heavy in places with a possibility of thunder. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes. Mostly dry overnight with clear spells, but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday: It looks set to be a bright day on Friday with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Next Weekend: Current indications suggest the weekend will bring plenty of dry weather with just a few showers. There is some uncertainty however with a chance that it could turn wet again on Sunday.