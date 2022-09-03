Clare Weather: Saturday, September 3, 2022

It will be a cloudy start this morning in Clare with rain persisting in part of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day, but sunny spells and showers push in to the south and west.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.

TONIGHT: While there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday, generally It looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees generally as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later. Although it should be noted that winds may be stronger locally.

SUNDAY: Rain, heavy at times will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Wet and blustery conditions will return on Sunday night clearing to showers from the south by morning. Remaining mild with temperatures holding above 10 to 15 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

OUTLOOK FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: Low pressure will remain, dominating the weather for the rest of the week over Ireland with further blustery showers or longer spells of rain at times and highs in the upper teens.